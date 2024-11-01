Saint Paul de Vence: a paradise for art lovers

The hilltop gem in the French Riviera where 20th century modernism flourished

View of Saint Paul de Vence in the south of France
Surrounded by pine trees, Saint Paul de Vence is a circular medieval town with stunning views of the Med
(Image credit: Thiebaut Agence Thuria)
By
published

Just as St Ives in Cornwall is known as the 'art Mecca of the South West', Saint Paul de Vence is considered the Cote d'Azur's 'Terre de Creation' – or creative stronghold – thanks to the role it played as a hub for some of the most renowned artists of the early to mid-20th century, from Marc Chagall to Henri Matisse.

With stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the village is characterised by its ancient medieval ramparts and charming cobbled streets, still home to a profusion of private galleries, antique shops and lively studios occupied by local painters and sculptors.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Alexandra Zagalsky
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸