The best Christmas markets in the UK

From sipping mulled wine to browsing for hand-made gifts, a visit to a Christmas market is a great way to get in the festive spirit. You don’t have to travel to Germany, either. The UK is home to an array of winter fairs promising a magical day out. Just remember to wrap up warm.

Edinburgh Christmas Market

“Few markets come with a view of a huge hilltop castle”, said Annie McNamee in Time Out. To soak up the “unrivalled views of Scotland’s capital”, be sure to take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Add to the mix “hundreds of food, drink, and gift stalls”, plus thrilling funfair rides, and “you’re onto a winner”.

15 November – 4 January

Christmas Art Market and Independent Ceramics Market, London

This two-day event in the heart of Peckham’s Copeland Park cultural quarter showcases the work of a “diverse group of artists and designers”, said Claire Naylor in Lonely Planet. The first day features a collection of artworks from “creators and independent publishers” while the “popular” ceramics market the following day includes a “vast selection of affordable ceramics”, from unique mugs to tableware.

13 – 14 December

Bath Christmas Market

Known as “one of the best” winter fairs in the UK and Europe, Bath Christmas Market is truly “magical”, said Ella Kipling in the Manchester Evening News. Located in Bath’s city centre, visitors can walk the “charming cobbled streets” and visit the “picturesque Bath Abbey”. Expect a wide variety of stalls selling everything from pretty beeswax candles to woolly socks. For those looking for a festive evening experience with twinkling lights, the market puts back its closing time from 7pm to 8pm from Thursday to Saturday.

27 November – 14 December

Belfast Christmas Market

This charming festive market in front of Belfast City Hall is back to light up the city for its 21st Christmas. The market offers “family-friendly magic in Santa's grotto and thrills on the helter-skelter”, said Natalie Wilson and Joanna Whitehead in The Independent. There's also a “festive village” complete with more than 100 stalls brimming with goodies from “artisan cheeses” to “goblets of glühwein”.

15 November – 22 December

Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market

The Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market is perfect for those craving a taste of Germany without the travel. This “buzzing” market is the “biggest German market outside Germany and Austria”, said Maria Realf in The Times. Whether enjoying “glühwein, German beer, bratwurst and pretzels”, taking a “spin on the ice rink”, or watching the live bands and carollers, this market is “unmissable”.

1 November – 24 December

Glasgow Winterfest

“Glasgow Winterfest goes above and beyond with its charity work”, said Emma Love in Condé Nast Traveller. There’s no “better time to give back to the community than Christmas” so it's great to know the festival raises money for a variety of Scottish charities and organisations. Expect ice skating, “festive nibbles” and choirs. If you need a break, there is even a sensory quiet zone providing a calming space to relax.

6 November – 4 January