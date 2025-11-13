The best Christmas markets in the UK
Get in the festive spirit with a trip to one of these magical winter fairs
From sipping mulled wine to browsing for hand-made gifts, a visit to a Christmas market is a great way to get in the festive spirit. You don’t have to travel to Germany, either. The UK is home to an array of winter fairs promising a magical day out. Just remember to wrap up warm.
Edinburgh Christmas Market
“Few markets come with a view of a huge hilltop castle”, said Annie McNamee in Time Out. To soak up the “unrivalled views of Scotland’s capital”, be sure to take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Add to the mix “hundreds of food, drink, and gift stalls”, plus thrilling funfair rides, and “you’re onto a winner”.
15 November – 4 January
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Christmas Art Market and Independent Ceramics Market, London
This two-day event in the heart of Peckham’s Copeland Park cultural quarter showcases the work of a “diverse group of artists and designers”, said Claire Naylor in Lonely Planet. The first day features a collection of artworks from “creators and independent publishers” while the “popular” ceramics market the following day includes a “vast selection of affordable ceramics”, from unique mugs to tableware.
13 – 14 December
Bath Christmas Market
Known as “one of the best” winter fairs in the UK and Europe, Bath Christmas Market is truly “magical”, said Ella Kipling in the Manchester Evening News. Located in Bath’s city centre, visitors can walk the “charming cobbled streets” and visit the “picturesque Bath Abbey”. Expect a wide variety of stalls selling everything from pretty beeswax candles to woolly socks. For those looking for a festive evening experience with twinkling lights, the market puts back its closing time from 7pm to 8pm from Thursday to Saturday.
27 November – 14 December
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Belfast Christmas Market
This charming festive market in front of Belfast City Hall is back to light up the city for its 21st Christmas. The market offers “family-friendly magic in Santa's grotto and thrills on the helter-skelter”, said Natalie Wilson and Joanna Whitehead in The Independent. There's also a “festive village” complete with more than 100 stalls brimming with goodies from “artisan cheeses” to “goblets of glühwein”.
15 November – 22 December
Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market
The Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market is perfect for those craving a taste of Germany without the travel. This “buzzing” market is the “biggest German market outside Germany and Austria”, said Maria Realf in The Times. Whether enjoying “glühwein, German beer, bratwurst and pretzels”, taking a “spin on the ice rink”, or watching the live bands and carollers, this market is “unmissable”.
1 November – 24 December
Glasgow Winterfest
“Glasgow Winterfest goes above and beyond with its charity work”, said Emma Love in Condé Nast Traveller. There’s no “better time to give back to the community than Christmas” so it's great to know the festival raises money for a variety of Scottish charities and organisations. Expect ice skating, “festive nibbles” and choirs. If you need a break, there is even a sensory quiet zone providing a calming space to relax.
6 November – 4 January
-
Train Dreams pulses with ‘awards season gravitas’
The Week Recommends Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton star in this meditative period piece about a working man in a vanished America
-
Crossword: November 13, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Middleland: Rory Stewart’s essay collection is a ‘triumph’
The Week Recommends The Rest is Politics co-host compiles his fortnightly columns written during his time as an MP
-
10 great advent calendars for everyone (including the dog)
The Week Recommends Countdown with cocktails, jams and Legos
-
The ultimate Christmas No. 1s
Talking Point From Band Aid and Mariah to Wham! and the Pogues, these are the seasonally successful festive favourites
-
The unstoppable rise of the Christmas jumper
In The Spotlight The novelty garments have fallen in and out of fashion over the past 70 years
-
Five festive cocktails for Christmas 2024
The Week Recommends Serve seasonal libations for an extra special gathering
-
The best books of 2024 to give this Christmas
The Week Recommends From Percival Everett to Rachel Clarke these are the critics' favourite books from 2024
-
Carry-On: Taron Egerton's airport thriller is 'unexpectedly watchable'
Talking Point Netflix action movie makes a few 'daft swerves' – but is a 'thoroughly enjoyable' watch
-
Magical Christmas markets in the Black Forest
The Week Recommends Snow, twinkling lights, glühwein and song: the charm of traditional festive markets in south-west Germany
-
The best TV to watch over Christmas
The Week Recommends How to plan your perfect viewing on 25 December, from lunchtime till late