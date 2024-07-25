The Nest Glamping: a tented camp in rural Lincolnshire

Reconnect with nature with a stay in an 'all mod cons' lodge at a stunning lakeside location near Stamford

The Nest glamping tent
The safari-style glamping lodges are comfortable and chic
(Image credit: The Nest)
By
published
inthe week recommends

When you book this glamping experience, you're given a 'what3words' code – a geolocation system that labels three-square-metre areas. This code will lead you along a green-frilled road to a tiny sign tucked into a hedge: the only indication that you've found The Nest

Follow a dusty track through fields past a rush-lined pond and you'll reach the safari-style tented camp that feels a country mile apart from other glamping experiences - comfortable, chic and, for the most part, polished. Load your food and gear into one of the big wheelbarrows where you park your car and head out on a tree-lined path to find your home for the weekend.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In Review Travel Camping
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
William Leigh
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸