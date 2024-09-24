Brits are stressed. According to Mental Health UK's Burnout Report for 2024, 91% of UK adults have experienced pressure or stress in the last year.

As we struggle to cope with our hectic lives, the "allure" of a simpler time has spurred the "reclamation" of "ancient beauty and wellness rituals" in the West, said Anita Bhagwandas in Condé Nast Traveller. Ancient practices give people a chance to reconnect with themselves – something that Western beauty traditionally "ignores".

It's hardly surprising that people are looking for an "alternative to Western medicine and practices", said Lydia Swinscoe in the London Evening Standard. Increasingly, travellers are "embracing" Ayurvedic treatments as part of their trips abroad.

The roots of this ancient system of medicine can be traced back to India, around 3,000 years ago. Derived from the Sanskrit words "ayur", meaning life, and "veda" which roughly translates as knowledge or science, Ayurveda takes a "holistic and individualised approach to wellness", said Lauren Silva in Forbes.

Ayurvedic practitioners believe the universe is made up of five elements: ether (space), air, fire, water and earth. These elements combine in pairs to form the three primary doshas or energy patterns – vata, pitta and kapha – that are "present in everything and everyone".

The "goal" of Ayurveda is to bring the three doshas into balance, which in turn will promote good health. When visiting an Ayurvedic retreat, guests will first meet with a practitioner to determine their dosha, before embarking on a personally tailored treatment plan to restore the balance.

Data from travel search engine Kayak shows that bookings from the UK to India grew by 29% last year, climbing even further than pre-pandemic rates. It "makes a lot of sense" that people are "searching for connected experiences in one of the most spiritual places in the world".

Here are some of the world's best Ayurvedic retreats for a restorative break.

Ayurveda Parkschlösschen, Germany

"By far the most established five-star detox and health resort in Europe to have put Ayurvedic philosophy into practice", this luxurious hotel is well matched to "curious and open-minded solo travellers", said Sarah Siese in Condé Nast Traveller. Situated on one of the "prettiest stretches" of the Moselle River in Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate region, the wellness centre is home to a sprawling 2,000 square metre spa. Treatments are wide-ranging, from purifying herbal steam baths to the full-body "pizzichilli" using a "copious" seven litres of warm oil to stimulate the skin and metabolism.

Jetwing Ayurveda Pavilions, Sri Lanka

Located near the "bustling fish market" of Negombo on Sri Lanka's west coast, this peaceful retreat offers 21-day treatment plans with nutritious meals carefully tailored to your dosha, said Swinscoe in the London Evening Standard. Guests are "whisked away" to the hotel's Ayurvedic doctor on arrival for a series of tests; the results are used to map out a daily schedule of treatments spanning everything from traditional massages to enemas.

Engel Ayurpura, Italy

Situated high in the Dolomites looking out over the "densely forested mountainsides", this glass-walled retreat is dedicated to Ayurveda, said Adriaane Pielou in Condé Nast Traveller. Dr Vaidya Swami Nath Mishra presides over the treatment programmes; pulse diagnosis is used to determine guests' dosha, meals and activities, and there are yoga and meditation classes each morning. With just 15 suites and rooms, Engel Ayurpura is a "calming, comfortable" place to visit alone.

The Leela Kovalam, a Raviz Hotel, India

This "tranquil Keralan clifftop hideaway" is ideal for those new to the world of Ayurveda, said Harriet Compston at Country & Town House. The retreat's "deeply intuitive therapists" are on hand for a "combination of hard-hitting treatments and top-to-toe pampering". Beyond the hotel, guests can ramble, surf, kayak or paddleboard at the "crescent beaches, ringed by coconut palms".

Dharana Wellness Retreat at Shillim, India

"Lauded as one of India's most comprehensive Ayurvedic retreats", this wellness centre is high in the Sahyadri mountain range near Mumbai, said Megan Lambert in The Telegraph. Personally tailored programmes range from five- to 28-night stays; the "Ayurvedic favourite" is Panchakarma – a five-step healing experience that includes "lots of herbal oil massages" and meals built around a specific vegetarian diet.

