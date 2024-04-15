Aitch or haitch: the linguisitic debate that 'matters a lot'

'University Challenge' host Amol Rajan has promised to change the way he pronounces the letter 'H'

Photo collage of a man with one hand over his heart, the other holding the Oxford Dictionary of English; his head is replaced by a giant illuminated manuscript capital of the letter H. The background is a floral frame in the same manuscript style.
H is 'the most contentious letter in the alphabet', wrote Michael Rosen in The Guardian
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

The host of "University Challenge", Amol Rajan, is to change the way he pronounces the letter "H" after complaints from viewers that he was doing it incorrectly during his first series presenting the BBC quiz.

Rajan found himself at the centre of a linguistic storm when he was criticised by viewers for saying "haitch" rather than "aitch", an approach described as "horrible with a capital aitch" on social media and "truly awful" in a newspaper letters page.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Bbc
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us