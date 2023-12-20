Christmas 2023 TV guide: best programmes and films

Sign up to The Week's Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations.

Programmes

Mog's Christmas Animation of Judith Kerr's much loved children's story, featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch and Tacy Kneale (Kerr's daughter). Sunday 24 December, Channel 4 19:45 (30mins)

Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh A look back at the late comic's life, using archive footage and with contributions from Nick Cave and Sharon Osbourne. Monday 25 December, ITV1 22:00 (60mins)

Charles III: The Coronation Year A behind-the-scenes look at the coronation and the king's day-to-day work. Tuesday 26 December, BBC One 18:50 (95mins)

Royal Institution Christmas Lectures: The Truth about AI This year's series is given by Prof Mike Wooldridge, who explores the roots and impact of AI. Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 December, BBC Four 20:00 (60mins each)

Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story The writer, actor, director and singer's life is recounted through his own words, music and home movies. Tuesday 26 December, BBC Two 21:00 (90mins)

Murder Is Easy Two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel. A young Nigerian arrives, in 1954, to take up a job at Whitehall, and is drawn into a mystery in the village of Wychwood. Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 December, BBC One 21:00 (60mins each)

Imagine… French & Saunders: Pointed, Bitchy, Bitter Profile of the trailblazing comic duo – who met at drama school, and then together forged stellar careers in the previously male preserve of British comedy. Wednesday 27 December, BBC One 22:30 (90mins)

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster David Attenborough investigates the discovery of a 150-million-year-old ocean predator's fossilised skull in a cliff in Dorset. Monday 1 January, BBC One 20:00 (60mins)

Mr Bates vs The Post Office Dramatisation of one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history, in which hundreds of subpostmasters were falsely accused of stealing. With Toby Jones and Monica Dolan. Monday 1, Tuesday 2, Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 January, ITV1 21:00 (60mins each)

Peaky Blinders: Rambert's The Redemption of Thomas Shelby The renowned dance company adapts Steven Knight's gangster drama for the stage, with live music and narration by the late Benjamin Zephaniah. Monday 1 January, BBC One 21:25 (105mins)

Truelove Six-part drama about a group of older friends who make a pact that should they one day be facing a horrible decline, they will help each other to die. Clarke Peters and Lindsay Duncan star. Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 January, Channel 4 21:00 (60mins each)

Films

It's a Wonderful Life (1947) It wouldn't be Christmas without Frank Capra's evergreen heartwarmer about an angel sent to Earth, starring James Stewart. Saturday 23 December, Channel 4 16:30 (150mins)

The Magnificent Seven (1960) Classic western about a group of gunslingers hired to save a village from bandits. Yul Brynner leads an all-star cast. Monday 1 January, BBC Two 14:30 (130mins)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant star in this jolly film about a real life New York heiress with no talent for singing who was determined to become an opera singer. Thursday 4 January, BBC One 00:05 (105mins)

New to subscription TV

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget In this "uproarious sequel", said The Daily Telegraph , rebellious teenage chook Molly (voiced by Bella Ramsey) escapes on her own adventure. On Netflix

Fool Me Once Bingeable mystery based on Harlan Coben's novel. A mother is drawn into a conspiracy when her murdered husband appears on a secret nanny-cam. From 1 January, on Netflix