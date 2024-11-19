I'm a Celebrity 2024: 'utterly bereft of new ideas'?

Coleen Rooney is the star attraction but latest iteration of reality show is a case of 'rinse and repeat'

Line-up of I&#039;m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024
So far the celebrities taking part this year seem 'whisper it, too nice'
(Image credit: ITV)
By
published

There wasn't much to enjoy about the opening episode of "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here", said Guy Kelly in The Telegraph. "But we could at least laugh at all the ousted Tory MPs who must have assumed they'd be a shoo-in for a spot in camp."

From Matt Hancock to Nigel Farage, offering politicians an opportunity to "launder their dignity by eating anus under the glib supervision of Ant and Dec" has been the show's "go-to ploy" for years, said Kelly. The glaring absence of any such "Westminster-type" in the 2024 iteration felt like a "failure" by the producers.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸