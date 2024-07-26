Lady in the Lake: 'brooding' murder-mystery casts 'a potent spell'

Natalie Portman gives a 'scene-stealing' show in period thriller

Natalie Portman in the Apple TV+ show Lady in the Lake.
'Masterly' drama with a 'top notch star'
(Image credit: Apple TV+)
By
published
in the week recommends

Natalie Portman gives a "scene-stealing" performance in "Lady in the Lake", a seven-part period thriller adapted for Apple TV+ from Laura Lippman's 2019 bestseller, said Ed Power in The Irish Times. Loosely based on real events, it is about a Jewish mother in 1960s Baltimore who is "so distressed by the disappearance of a child that she leaves her husband, and sets off in search of the girl herself".

The drama "isn't a fun watch: it has a nightmarish quality that occasionally verges on the supernatural"; and its slow pace, "murky camera work and mumbled dialogue" won't appeal to all. But it makes for "brooding, surreal viewing", and ultimately casts "a potent spell".

