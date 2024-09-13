The Grand Tour: One For The Road – a trip down memory lane

Our 'gouty trio' bow out after 21 years together with banter, breakdowns, and efforts not to blub

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in Zimbabwe for The Grand Tour&#039;s final episode
The trio in Zimbabwe
(Image credit: Prime Video)
By
published

The ultimate televised boys' own adventure is coming to a crashing end and there is a "melancholy cast" to this epic two-hour final episode, said The Times' Victoria Segal. Of course, they're not running short of the "banter, the breakdowns, the stunts" either, yet there's sadness here, too.

"The Grand Tour" started in 2016 after Prime Video gave the trio a new home following Clarkson's dismissal from "Top Gear" by the BBC. And this epic two-hour special is a "well-earned testimonial," said The Telegraph's Benji Wilson.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Jeremy Clarkson Richard Hammond The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸