The Sticky: a 'beautifully unhinged' crime caper

Bingeworthy Amazon Prime series puts 'Fargo-like spin' on the tale of Canada's real-life maple-syrup heist

Guillaume Cyr, Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopolous in a scene from The Stickyky.
Sharp cast in a sweet farce: The Sticky is a 'ball of fun'
By
published

"The Sticky" begins, as most crime dramas tend to, with a body. But "this body happens to be submerged in a vat of maple syrup", said Aramide Tinubu in Variety.

In this new Amazon Prime series, writers Brian Donovan and Ed Herro have "put their own Fargo-like spin" on the real-life Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist of 2011, in which thieves stole almost 3,000 tons of the sticky sap from a storage facility in Quebec.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

