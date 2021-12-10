Michael Nesmith, Monkees singer and guitarist, dead at 78

Michael Nesmith, singer and guitarist of American rock and pop band The Monkees died Friday of natural causes, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 78.

"With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," the statement read. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

Nesmith was known as the Monkee in the green wool hat, or the "quiet Monkee," writes The New York Times. He's also remembered for making one of the "rock era's earliest music videos and winning the first Grammy Award for video," says the Times.

Two of the group's other members — Davy Jones and Peter Tork — had previously passed away; Micky Dolenz is now the only surviving member, and shared the below shortly after news of Nesmith's death broke:

I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Micky pic.twitter.com/xe8i5jmNgL — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) December 10, 2021

The two bandmates — Dolenz and Nesmith — had just wrapped up a farewell tour last month.

Nesmith and fellow Monkees member Micky Dolenz had just wrapped up a farewell tour last month. https://t.co/6lx0UFutUm https://t.co/9S0dJ4XFE6 — DC⚡️101 (@DC101) December 10, 2021

"[I]n the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction and so many innovative ideas and concepts," said his manager, Andrew Sandoval, per Variety. "I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved."