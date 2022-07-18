Craig Robinson evacuates comedy club after gunman opens fire

Comedian Craig Robinson had to evacuate a comedy club in North Carolina over the weekend after a gunman reportedly opened fire.

Robinson, known for his roles on The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news with fans, filming from a Big Time Rush concert close to the venue.

"I'm performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina," Robinson said. "There was an active shooter in the comedy club, so they moved us over to this concert going on."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a suspect was taken into custody after he opened fire at the comedy club. There were no injuries reported.

Robinson said he was in the green room at the time of the shooting and was told he needed to evacuate. "I'm cool," he said. "We cool. It was just wild." In his Instagram video, the comedian could be heard conversing with an unidentified man who tells him that nobody was injured in the shooting, and later, an unidentified person says that "they got" the suspect.

Robinson later shared a statement on Instagram thanking the security and staff at the Comedy Zone for "getting us to safety quickly" and police for apprehending the alleged shooter.

"Hopefully he gets the help he needs," Robinson said. "Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone."