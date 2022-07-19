Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member fatally shot on set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has been shot and killed while working on the show in New York, NBC has confirmed.

A parking enforcement worker was fatally shot on Tuesday while sitting in a car on the set of the NBC drama in Brooklyn's Greenpoint at about 5:15 a.m., Deadline reports. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," NBC said in a statement. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate."

Law & Order: Organized Crime, a spinoff of Law & Order starring Christopher Meloni, has aired on NBC since 2021, and it's currently in production on its third season. According to Variety, the 31-year-old victim was in Greenpoint on Tuesday reserving parking and guarding the show's trucks before filming was scheduled to take place. Police told CBS News the victim was shot in the head and neck.

An arrest hasn't been made, but New York Police Department Detective Adam Navarro told Entertainment Weekly the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and is reportedly 5'4 with "a thin build and a medium complexion."

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time," NBC said.