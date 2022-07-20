Halloween Ends trailer teases Jamie Lee Curtis' bloody final battle with Michael Myers

Evil dies tonight ... for real this time.

Universal has dropped the first trailer for Halloween Ends, the conclusion of the horror franchise's new trilogy, which teases yet another allegedly final battle between Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

The footage shows Laurie and Michael going at it in a bloody fight after being separated during the previous sequel, with Laurie telling Michael to "come and get me motherf--ker" before she stabs his hand. Universal also released a new plot synopsis, which reveals the sequel takes place four years after Michael murdered Laurie's daughter at the end of Halloween Kills.

"Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life," the synopsis says. "But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

The studio also teased Halloween Ends as the "terrifying conclusion" of the long-running slasher series. This is expected to be Curtis' final bow as Laurie, and when filming wrapped, she marked "a bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies."

As for Halloween itself, though, considering this is a franchise that once cut off its villain's head and had another sequel in theaters a few years later, fans certainly have reason to be skeptical of that title.