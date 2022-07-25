Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, the acclaimed actor best known for his performance in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, has died. He was 83.

Sorvino's death was confirmed Monday by his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino. "Our hearts are broken," she said, per Deadline. "There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage." The actor's representative told Variety he died from natural causes.

Sorvino played Paulie in the classic gangster movie Goodfellas, and his death came just two months after his co-star in the movie, Ray Liotta, died at age 67. On Law & Order, Sorvino portrayed Sergeant Phil Cerreta, and other notable credits of his included Romeo + Juliet and Nixon.

Sorvino was also the father of actress Mira Sorvino, and when she won an Oscar in 1996, he was seen breaking down in tears as she said he "taught me everything I know about acting." In 2018, he called out Harvey Weinstein for allegedly derailing his daughter's acting career. "He ought to hope he goes to jail," Sorvino told TMZ. "...Because if not, he has to meet me, and I'll kill the motherf--ker!"

Mira Sorvino paid tribute to her late father on Monday, tweeting, "My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."