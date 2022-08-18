Jonah Hill to stop promoting his movies due to anxiety attacks

Jonah Hill is taking a step back.

The Superbad star has annoucned he won't be promoting any of his upcoming movies due to his mental health, as he reveals a years-long battle with anxiety.

"I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," Hill shared in a statement with Deadline.

The comedian has directed a new documentary called Stutz, which is "about me and my therapist" and "explores mental health in general." But he says he won't promote that movie, nor "any of my upcoming films," describing this as an "important step to protect myself" from anxiety attacks.

"If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film," Hill said.

Last December, Hill participated in a press tour for his star-studded comedy Don't Look Up, including with an appearance on The Tonight Show. While acknowledging that he's "of the privileged few who can afford to take time off," Hill said he hopes to "make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," encouraging fans to "take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

Hill is the latest star to open up about prioritizing their mental health after Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently announced he's taking a hiatus from social media because it's "very detrimental to my mental state." In July, Shawn Mendes also canceled the rest of his world tour, telling fans he needs to "put my health as my first priority."