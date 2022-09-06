Chadwick Boseman wins a posthumous Emmy

More than two years after his death, Chadwick Boseman has become an Emmy winner.

At the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend, the late Black Panther actor won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for a role in What If...?, the Marvel animated series. His widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award.

"What a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Boseman voiced T'Challa in an episode of What If...? that imagines a universe where the character became Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy rather than Black Panther. The episode marked his final performance as T'Challa prior to his death, and it ends with a somber tribute to Boseman, "our friend, our inspiration, and our hero."

Boseman died in August 2020 from colon cancer, which he privately battled while continuing to act in movies like Black Panther and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. For the latter film, Boseman won posthumous awards at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and he was nominated for an Oscar. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grapples with the death of Boseman's character, hits theaters in November.

"Chad would be so honored," Ledward said at the Creative Arts Emmys, "and I'm honored on his behalf."