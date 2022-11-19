Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly break up

Goodbye, darling.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have split up after almost two years together, according to multiple reports.

The director and the singer are "taking a break" from their relationship, a report from People said, and Page Six reported they have broken up.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad," a source told People. "She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision."

But the source added that Wilde and Styles are "still very close friends," and she was seen attending his concert on Nov. 15. Styles is currently on tour with concert dates scheduled through next summer.

Styles and Wilde's relationship received widespread tabloid coverage ever since they began dating after working together on her movie Don't Worry Darling. The film's rollout was plagued by behind-the-scenes drama amid rumors that star Florence Pugh was unhappy with Wilde's alleged on-set affair with Styles, a narrative that was seemingly reinforced by Pugh doing virtually no press for the movie. This gossip largely overshadowed discussion of the actual film leading up to its release.

"[Pugh] seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason [Sudeikis] when she first hooked up with Harry," a source told Page Six in July. Styles and Wilde's relationship was confirmed via photos of them holding hands in January 2021.

But Wilde has strongly denied claims that she cheated on Jason Sudeikis, her ex-fiancé with whom she shares two children, with Styles. "The complete horses--t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she told Vanity Fair. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry." Wilde also slammed the media for focusing on "baseless rumors and gossip."