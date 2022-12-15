'Heartbroken' celebrities mourn death of tWitch, dancer and former Ellen DJ

Celebrities across the entertainment and dance world have taken to social media to mourn the death of performer and personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Wednesday by suicide. He was 40.

"I have no words. There aren't any," said actor Channing Tatum, with whom Boss starred in Magic Mike XXL. "I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then."

"I'm heartbroken," added comedian Ellen DeGeneres, on whose talk show Boss worked as a DJ. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart."

"It's going to take some time to fully process this," said fellow dancer Derek Hough. "May you rest in peace my friend."

"He genuinely cared about every person in his life and knew what it meant to check in and be there," added Boss's former So You Think You Can Dance partner, Kherington Payne. "Epitome of a true friend, good person, and the GOAT."

Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rfe2NkhbCX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022

I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C5AEmlfOrj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2022

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch. Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022