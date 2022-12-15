'Heartbroken' celebrities mourn death of tWitch, dancer and former Ellen DJ

Celebrities across the entertainment and dance world have taken to social media to mourn the death of performer and personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Wednesday by suicide. He was 40.
"I have no words. There aren't any," said actor Channing Tatum, with whom Boss starred in Magic Mike XXL. "I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then."
"I'm heartbroken," added comedian Ellen DeGeneres, on whose talk show Boss worked as a DJ. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart."
"It's going to take some time to fully process this," said fellow dancer Derek Hough. "May you rest in peace my friend."
"He genuinely cared about every person in his life and knew what it meant to check in and be there," added Boss's former So You Think You Can Dance partner, Kherington Payne. "Epitome of a true friend, good person, and the GOAT."