Rebel Wilson reveals her Pitch Perfect contract prohibited her from losing weight

Rebel Wilson's weight loss couldn't have happened while she was making the Pitch Perfect films. According to the actress, her contract made sure of it.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Wilson revealed that she was contractually forbidden from losing, or gaining, any weight while making the trilogy of comedies.

"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie, and you can't lose ... I think it's not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds," she said. "You have to kind of stay at the weight. It's in your contract."

Wilson played a character known as "Fat Amy" in the comedies about an a cappella group, which were released from 2012 through 2017. On Call Her Daddy, the actress recalled feeling "pigeonholed" playing the "fat funny friend" in movies, wanting to "do more things" and "get healthier," though she couldn't do so until "Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over."

But after embarking on a "year of health" in 2020, Wilson lost more than 80 pounds, reaching her goal weight. On the podcast, she also explained this was informed by a fertility doctor telling her that she would "have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier." She welcomed her first child via a surrogate in 2022.

This detail about Wilson's Pitch Perfect contract comes after she revealed in 2021 that she received "a lot of pushback" from her own team after she decided she wanted to lose weight. Because she was "earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl," Wilson said her team's reaction to her weight loss journey was, "Why? Why would you want to do that?"