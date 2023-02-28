Jennifer Aniston and ​​Lisa Kudrow honor Courteney Cox in emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

They'll be there for her.

Jennifer Aniston and ​​Lisa Kudrow reunited with Courteney Cox on Monday as their former Friends co-star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Speaking at the podium together, Aniston and Kudrow recalled being nervous to meet Cox almost 30 years ago because, Kudrow said, she was the "only one of the cast who was famous" already. But "from the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," Aniston said.

"She made it clear that this was a true ensemble," Aniston added, continuing that Cox showed the Friends cast "that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another." Kudrow agreed, saying that Cox doing so "really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say, the history of television."

Choking up at that comment by Kudrow, Aniston praised Cox as an "extraordinary friend," while Kudrow said "we're deeply, deeply proud to know you," the "definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being."

Laura Dern also spoke at the ceremony and paid tribute to her "beloved friend," calling Cox "truly the embodiment of a shining star" and noting that she met her on a plane. "By the end of that flight, we knew we'd found a sister in each other," Dern said.

Cox said she was "so honored" and thanked her "beautiful friends" for "[showing] up for me in public the way you do so often in private." The ceremony took place while it was raining in Los Angeles, confirming they'll still be there for her when the rain starts to pour.