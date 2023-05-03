Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, and Kate Bush among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 inductees

Meet the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners are all set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization revealed.

Bush had previously been nominated multiple times before finally making it in this year, which comes after her song "Running Up That Hill" gained a new life thanks to its use in the Netflix show Stranger Things. Crow, Elliott, Michael, and Nelson were on the ballot for the first time this year. Elliott previously said she was "humbled and grateful" for the "incredible honor" of becoming the first female hip-hop artist nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. She wasn't eligible until 2023, as artists can't be inducted until 25 years after their first record.

"This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chair John Sykes said.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will also receive the Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award, and Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors non-performers. Among the artists who were nominated but not chosen for induction this year include Iron Maiden, Joy Division, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes. Last year's inductees included Dolly Parton and Eminem.

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Nov. 3 at New York's Barclays Center. Sykes noted it will "coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."