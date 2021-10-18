Wedding bells will be ringing in Calabasas — after a whirlwind romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged to be married,

Barker, 45, popped the question Sunday evening in Montecito, California. Witnesses told E! News that Kardashian, 42, appeared shocked by the proposal, which took place on a beach with the couple surrounded by flowers. Kardashian and Barker officially announced they were dating in February, after being friends and neighbors for years.

Because where there's one Kardashian there's usually ten more, E! News reports that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner watched the proposal from afar and cheered for the happy couple, before they all privately celebrated at a restaurant. Both Kardashian and Barker have children from previous relationships, and "the families mesh seamlessly," a person close to the couple told E! News. This will be Kardashian's first marriage and Barker's second.