Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar dazzle during Super Bowl halftime show

It was a halftime show to remember, with a dream team comprised of rap, hip hop, and R&B greats hitting the stage alongside hundreds of dancers — and a few lowriders — during Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Hometown heroes Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked things off with rousing renditions of "The Next Episode" and "California Love," followed by a surprise appearance from 50 Cent, who started his performance of "In Da Club" upside down.

A sparkling Mary J. Blige was up next, singing her hits "Family Affair" and "No More Drama," with Kendrick Lamar — a native of nearby Compton — then taking the stage for "Alright."

per·fec·tion /pərˈfekSH(ə)n/ the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige pic.twitter.com/iZzxxOIXQ8 — Twitter Music 🏈 (🎤) (@TwitterMusic) February 14, 2022

Eminem got the crowd going with "Lose Yourself," and the show came to an end all too soon as the performers gathered for "Still D.R.E."

It looks like the biggest fan of the night was LeBron James:

.@KingJames is out here living his best life during the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/cWhMw9CjL2 — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022