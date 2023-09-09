Concert tours to see this fall

They just can't wait to get on the road again. Taylor Swift may have wrapped up the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, but plenty of other artists will be swinging by a city near you this fall, including a few legendary rock bands saying their supposedly final farewells. Here are some of the biggest concert tours to check out in the fall — or, if you aren't able to snag tickets, at least enjoy vicariously through TikTok.

Janelle Monáe

Put on your lipstick, lover, as she's ready to make you feel. After dropping a sensual new studio album in June, Janelle Monáe embarked on her Age of Pleasure Tour late last month. Throughout the fall, she'll be stopping by more than 20 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and New York City, and the closing night is scheduled for Oct. 18 at California's YouTube Theater. Might Cassandra Brand make a guest appearance?

Aerosmith

The dream is coming to an end. More than 50 years after Aerosmith's formation, the legendary rock band recently embarked on a farewell tour, Peace Out, that will continue into early next year. "It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" they said. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives." The tour, which features special guest The Black Crowes, includes 40 dates, and the closing night is currently scheduled for Jan. 26 at Montreal's Bell Centre. According to the band, drummer Joey Kramer "has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health."

Eagles

There are plenty of goodbyes to go around from legendary rock bands this fall. The Eagles have also embarked on a farewell tour dubbed The Long Goodbye, which began at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7. "Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," the band said. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle." Steely Dan is joining the Eagles for the shows. But when the band says "long" goodbye, they're not kidding. The Eagles "will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands," a press release said, and the tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Peter Gabriel

Original Genesis lead singer Peter Gabriel is preparing to finally release his long-awaited album "I/O," his first record of entirely new original material since 2002. Several songs from it have already been released, though, with Gabriel dropping one every full moon. He's also bringing his i/o – The Tour to North America in September and October. According to his website, the shows feature Gabriel playing new material from the upcoming album in addition to past hits, and his regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché join him.

Ms. Lauryn Hill

It's been 25 years since Ms. Lauryn Hill's acclaimed debut solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," and you can celebrate the occasion with her. Hill embarked on a tour to celebrate the album's anniversary on Sept. 8, and it's scheduled to run through November. "'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," she said. "I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me." The tour will also see Hill reunite with The Fugees.

Queen + Adam Lambert

They will continue to rock you. Queen and Adam Lambert's epic Rhapsody Tour began all the way back in July 2019, but before it wraps up, it's returning to North America this October. This latest leg includes stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago. "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," Brian May said. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world." Lambert, meanwhile, said he "can't wait to tour North America one more time." Don't stop them now.

Pink

Pink has certainly been keeping busy in 2023. The singer is going right from her Summer Carnival tour, which USA Today dubbed "exhilarating" and "enthralling," into yet another tour: the Trustfall Tour, tied to her ninth studio album. "This might be the album I'm most proud of," Pink previously said. "Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes." The tour will commence in October, and it includes stops at Madison Square Garden in November.

Wynonna Judd

"Two words," Wynonna Judd said when she announced she'd be hitting the road this fall. "...NUH-STALGIA." On the singer's Back To Wy Tour, she promises to take fans back to the 1990s by performing her first two solo albums, "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why," in their entirety. "Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me," she shared. "Deep diving into my first two solo albums, track by track, will be such a trip down memory lane." The tour is set to kick off on Oct. 26 in Indianapolis.

Doja Cat

She's ready to paint your town red. After declaring her last two albums were "cash-grabs" and mocking fans who "fell for it," Doja Cat is dropping her fourth record, "Scarlet," in September. She'll then embark on her first North American arena tour, which consists of more than 20 stops and kicks off on Halloween night. On select dates, the rapper will be joined by special guests Ice Spice and Doechii — and, based on her recent single, possibly a demon or two. Paging Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Kiss

It's time for one last kiss. Yet another iconic rock band will be taking an allegedly final bow this fall, as Kiss will wrap up its End of the Road World Tour that began in January 2019. The final North American leg begins in Cincinnati this October, and the closing shows are set for Madison Square Garden in December. "Kiss was born in New York City," the band said. "On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started." But considering Kiss already launched a "farewell" tour more than 20 years ago in 2000, it may be worth taking these claims with a grain of salt.