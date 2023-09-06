Every film in the 'Conjuring' universe, ranked

The DC Extended Universe may have imploded, but another cinematic universe that also began in 2013 is still going strong. Ever since James Wan's "The Conjuring" introduced paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, their world of demons and ghosts has continued expanding via sequels, spin-offs, and sequels to those spin-offs. The latest entry, "The Nun II," hits theaters Friday. In honor of Valak's spooky return, let's take a look back at every "Conjuring" film to date, ranked from worst to best:

8. 'The Curse of La Llorona'

"The Curse of La Llorona" wasn't marketed as a "Conjuring" film, and the director later claimed it actually isn't part of the franchise — despite it clearly taking place in the universe, as it features a character from "Annabelle." Not wanting to associate the "Conjuring" brand with "La Llorona" would make sense, though, as this is hardly its finest hour. Two of the series' defining qualities are its highly inventive scare sequences and memorable characters, but both are lacking here. The majority of the jolts have little more to them than La Llorona suddenly popping up, and the protagonists are bland, even though Linda Cardellini gives it her all. If it is a "Conjuring" movie, this is the only entry that's not worth watching.

7. 'The Nun'

Unlike Annabelle, the demonic nun from "The Conjuring 2" wasn't an obvious candidate for a spin-off, considering she was already the main villain during her original appearance. Ultimately, it proves difficult to top that initial showing in this prequel. Valak was so unsettling in "The Conjuring 2" partially because of how out of place she was in the environment, but the spin-off loses that by moving things to a dark, eerie monastery, where she doesn't clash with the setting as much. The scares are also repetitive and uninspired; drinking whenever a character is abruptly grabbed would be unwise. But "The Nun" still has a creepy atmosphere, arresting imagery, and solid performances by Taissa Farmiga and Demián Bichir, even if casting Vera Farmiga's sister as someone unrelated to her character remains a head-scratching choice.

6. 'Annabelle'

The "Conjuring" series' first spin-off and the first to establish a shared universe, "Annabelle" plops the haunted doll from the original film into an effective, if familiar, riff on "Rosemary's Baby." Annabelle herself is underutilized, partially a consequence of the fact that she isn't truly alive and merely a conduit; it can feel as if an unrelated script about the anxiety of becoming a parent in the late 1960s was hastily rewritten to incorporate the doll. But while John R. Leonetti never manages to build as much tension as James Wan, the director delivers a few haunting scares by allowing the audience to notice something horrifying lurking in the background that he hasn't yet called attention to. It's a worthwhile spin-off, though a lack of originality holds "Annabelle" back from true greatness.

5. 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'

"The Devil Made Me Do It" provides a welcome change of pace for the mainline "Conjuring" series, marking the first of the trilogy that's not a haunted house movie. Instead, it's more of a supernatural mystery that isn't centered around one location. Mixing things up to avoid repetition was wise, although this is also the first main "Conjuring" film not directed by James Wan, and it certainly shows. Compared to Wan's movies, the scares are less creative and, save for one involving a water bed, mostly forgettable. But the movie overcomes that thanks to the chemistry between Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Their characters are such a joy to be around, and their love for each other is so infectious, that it elevates even a lesser entry into an entertaining watch.

4. 'Annabelle Comes Home'

If not the best, "Annabelle Comes Home" might be the most fun "Conjuring" film. After the "Annabelle" and "Conjuring" series had been running on somewhat separate tracks, this one is like the franchise's first big crossover event. The original two "Conjuring" movies teased other cursed objects in Ed and Lorraine's artifact room, and "Annabelle Comes Home" finally unleashes some of the most eye-catching while revealing new ones, which all start coming to life. The result is a horror box of chocolates offering several mini "Conjuring" spin-offs in one package; we have a werewolf one minute and a haunted wedding dress the next. That gives the film more variety than any other entry in the franchise, and the fact that we're constantly seeing new horrors makes it hard to grow bored.

3. 'Annabelle: Creation'

This "Annabelle" prequel revealing the iconic doll's origin wasn't directed by James Wan, but it's the only spin-off that feels like it was. In his "Conjuring" movies, Wan is the master of setups and payoffs, establishing seemingly harmless objects in act one that are later used to frighten us in unexpected ways, from the music box in "The Conjuring" to the tent in "The Conjuring 2." David F. Sandberg replicates that here, and if the first "Annabelle" was overly familiar, the sequel fixes that with an abundance of clever, original scares involving a ringing bell, chair lift, toy gun, dumbwaiter, and more. Annabelle is also more central to the plot and the horrors than in her other films, and exploring the relationship between young orphans creates a fresh dynamic. It's the "Annabelle" trilogy's high point.

2. 'The Conjuring'

The film that started it all, "The Conjuring," remains a terrifying and delightfully old-school haunted house chiller. It was fairly unique at the time for placing such a focus on its paranormal investigators, who would normally be more minor characters, while hinting at a larger world without forcing a cinematic universe. The movie's restraint was also notable after years of horror movies that emphasized extreme gore. It was famously said to have been rated R simply for being so scary, and James Wan petrifies us with little more than hands clapping. "The Conjuring" is also appealingly wholesome, and its optimistic view of the world was refreshing in a genre that can often be cynical. Wan proves it's possible to give audiences nightmares while having as big a heart as an episode of "Full House."

1. 'The Conjuring 2'

"The Conjuring 2" does everything a sequel should, building upon what worked in the original, not just repeating it. With a longer runtime, its characters are better developed than in the previous film. The scares continue to be imaginative but are more intense and visually striking, as the chill-inducing demonic nun replaces an off-the-shelf witch from the original. Putting Ed, a character audiences have grown to love, at risk also raises the stakes. The sequel gives him and Lorraine an effective new arc testing their faith and desire to believe the best in people, a smart response to the original's optimism. By rewarding this faith, "The Conjuring 2" establishes the series isn't just about its scares, but its kindheartedness, making for a surprise feel-good Christmas movie. Who needs "It's a Wonderful Life" when you can spend the holidays with Ed and his guitar?