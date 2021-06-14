This incredible halfway line shot might be the goal of the 2021 Euros

The 2021 Euros might already have its goal of the tournament.

Early in the second half of the opening round match between Scotland and the Czech Republic on Monday, a deflected ball fell to Czech forward Patrik Schick near the halfway line. Schick noticed the Scottish goalkeeper was off his line and decided to go for goal with his first touch:

OUT OF THIS WORLD FROM PATRIK SCHICK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1GDdrwwvmB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

The incredible shot from nearly 50 yards out is reportedly the longest goal on record for the European Championships going back to 1980. It was Schick's second goal of the match and the Czech Republic went on to win 2-0.