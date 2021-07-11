England's soccer title drought continues after falling to Italy in dramatic Euro final

It's not coming home.

The English national soccer team will have to wait at least another year to win their first major international championship since the 1966 World Cup after falling to Italy in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final on Sunday.

England stunned Italy with a goal from Luke Shaw in just the second minute of the contest. They held the lead for a while, but Italy's Leonardo Bonnucci evened things up in the 67th minute.

The match remained a 1-1 stalemate through the rest of regulation and the 30-minute extra time period, setting up a decisive penalty shootout that ended with a dramatic save from Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to seal the deal for the Azzurri, who capped an impressive return to form after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Both sides will now have their sights set on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar next winter.