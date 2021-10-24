Sportsbooks set Astros as World Series favorites

take me out to the ballgame

The World Series line-up was only just decided, but sportsbooks have already installed a favorite.

The Houston Astros are favored to win over opponents the Atlanta Braves, who on Saturday night finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, per ESPN. Houston won its series against the Boston Red Sox, clinching a 5-0 win in Friday's matchup after again edging ahead in the series on game 5.

After the Dodgers' downfall, Caesars Sportsbook opened with the Astros as -150 favorites over the Braves, although "that price has since ticked down to Houston -145, with the Braves listed at +125," writes ESPN.

This is the first time the Braves have advanced to the World Series in 22 years, writes CNN. Game 1 kicks off Tuesday night in Houston.