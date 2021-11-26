Raiders trump Cowboys in Thanksgiving nail-biter

The Las Vegas Raiders ended their three-game losing streak on Thursday after narrowly beating the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime, CBS Sports reports.

Vegas' Daniel Carlson kicked the game-winning 29-yard field goal after a penalty allowed the team to position themselves within range.

Daniel Carlson wins it for the Raiders in OT!pic.twitter.com/cZ5VTMRszS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 26, 2021

This was the sixth overtime game of all time on Thanksgiving, as well as the third for the Cowboys, who are now 0-3 in Thanksgiving games that fell into overtime, per CBS. This is also the first Thanksgiving victory for the Raiders since 1968, according to CNN.

In celebration, Carlson, donning a cowboy hat, treated himself to some turkey. How festive.