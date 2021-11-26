Raiders trump Cowboys in Thanksgiving nail-biter

Speed Reads
The Las Vegas Raiders ended their three-game losing streak on Thursday after narrowly beating the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime, CBS Sports reports.
Vegas' Daniel Carlson kicked the game-winning 29-yard field goal after a penalty allowed the team to position themselves within range.
This was the sixth overtime game of all time on Thanksgiving, as well as the third for the Cowboys, who are now 0-3 in Thanksgiving games that fell into overtime, per CBS. This is also the first Thanksgiving victory for the Raiders since 1968, according to CNN.
In celebration, Carlson, donning a cowboy hat, treated himself to some turkey. How festive.