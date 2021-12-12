Bryce Young awarded Heisman Trophy in second consecutive win for Alabama

Second-year quarterback Bryce Young was awarded the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, marking the second consecutive year that a player from the University of Alabama has won college football's highest honor, The Associated Press reported.

Last year's winner was wide receiver DeVonta Smith, to whom Young threw his first college touchdown pass in 2020.

Chuck Culpepper, writing for The Washington Post, quipped that it might be fitting to change the Heisman Trophy's name to the "Alabama invitational awards program" and to play "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd at the ceremony.

"This is amazing," Young said as he accepted the award. "First of all, I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without him, I wouldn't be here. Through him, all things are possible." He want on to thank his parents, the rest of his family, his teammates, and his coaches.

Young, who led Alabama to victory in the SEC Championship earlier this month, won the Heisman by the seventh-largest margin in the trophy's history. The Heisman has been awarded 87 times.