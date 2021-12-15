It's unrealistic to ban football. But it might not be ethical to watch it, either.

In April, Phillip Adams killed six people — including two children, ages 9 and 5 — then turned the gun on himself, dying at the age of 32. On Tuesday, we learned a likely reason why: Adams' brain was severely damaged after playing football for 20 years, including for six NFL teams. He had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition often found in people who have suffered head trauma.

That is, people like football players, who collide with each other at high speeds dozens of times a game.

"I don't think [Adams] snapped," said Dr. Ann McKee, who directs the CTE Center at Boston University. "It appeared to be a cumulative progressive impairment. He was getting increasingly paranoid, he was having increasing difficulties with his memory, and he was very likely having more and more impulsive behavior."

This is far from the first football-related CTE horror story. In 2012, Kansas City linebacker Jovan Belcher killed his girlfriend, then shot himself in front of the team's coach and general manager. That same year, Junior Seau — who was one of the league's leading stars for two decades — killed himself. Five years later, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in prison, where he was serving a sentence for murdering a friend. These are just a few examples: The list of CTE-impaired former players who have died violently is long and getting longer.

There are skeptics of the CTE-football connection. To be fair, it's a difficult phenomenon to research: The condition is diagnosed only after a person has died, when doctors can directly examine the subject's brain. (That may change soon.) So studies that show high rates of CTE among former players tend to involve subjects whose families already suspected a problem, which arguably skews the results. And there are those who argue that football is a violent game: Is it any wonder it attracts people who might be inclined to violence outside the gridiron?