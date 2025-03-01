The British Army: a 'toxic', sexist culture

An inquest into the death by suicide of Jaysley Beck found mishandling of a complaint and harassment by her superior contributed to her death

The mother of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, Leighann McCready (second right) speaking to the media outside the Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner&#039;s Court
Jaysley Beck's mother reads a statement after the coroner delivered a conclusion at the inquest of the teenage soldier
(Image credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Leighann McCready didn't have a chance to see her 19-year-old daughter's bedroom, at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire, when she was alive, said Katie Tarrant in The Sunday Times. But following Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck's death by suicide in December 2021, McCready asked the Army if she could visit it.

Having initially refused, officials relented when she explained that she just wanted to spend time in the space where her child had lived. But once in, McCready found the piece of evidence that would help her secure a measure of justice for her daughter: a superior's letter of apology.



