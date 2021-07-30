What parents with young children should know about the Delta variant

For vaccinated parents with unvaccinated young children, it might be difficult to understand, process, or navigate what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest mask guidelines and potentially "misleading" internal report shared by The Washington Post now mean for their families. Well, acording to some, the good news is parents shouldn't feel like they have to panic just yet.

While the Delta variant is spreading nationwide, the risk of serious disease in children still remains "really low," notes Emily Oster, a professor at Brown University. Take the U.K., for example, which may have just surpassed its Delta-driven infection peak — even with the more-infectious variant, case rates remained relatively low in children under 12.

THIRD (most complicated): You're a vaccinated parent, living with unvaccinated kids. A more contagious virus = higher kid infection too. But serious disease risk remains REALLY LOW and kids in UK were low case rates (see below) even in delta (first group is <12). (4/n) pic.twitter.com/ILl0JuOb6L — ProfEmilyOster (@ProfEmilyOster) July 30, 2021

"Thankfully, for children, the risk of severe COVID remains still very small," agreed Dr. Marcella Nuñez-Smith of the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. Of course, Americans should try to prevent any and all infections, she added, but parents should be assured that nothing has changed "so drastically" in terms of a child's COVID-19 risk. Until kids can be vaccinated, the updated, Delta-driven mask guidelines can be used to inform parents' risk evaluation when indoors with individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.

.@DrNunezSmith46 tells @danpfeiffer why, if you're a parent, you don't need to panic about your kids when it comes to the updated CDC mask guidance. very curious who's in Dan's playdate pod. pic.twitter.com/oLY2shg0SP — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) July 29, 2021

As an added precaution or measure, Oster suggests testing as a useful tool should you be concerned about your unvaccinated child. But again, since the risk to children remains "extremely low," simply vaccinating yourself is a great step to take in protecting your kids.