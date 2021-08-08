GOP senator on DeSantis' mask mandate ban: 'Local officials should have control here'

Some conservative governors like Texas' Greg Abbott (R) and Florida's Ron DeSantis (R) have banned local mask mandates in their states, both of which are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant. They certainly have their critics, many of them on the left, but Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday told CNN's Dana Bash that he also disagrees with his fellow Republicans in this case.

Cassidy offered two different perspectives on the issue. First, as a doctor, he believes the only way to deal effectively deal with the latest wave of cases, especially in areas with high infection and low vaccination rates, is to either get vaccinated or wear a mask inside. Secondly, as a conservative politician, he said he believes "you govern best when you govern closest to the people being governed ... that is a conservative principle."

"The local officials should have control here," he continued, explaining that those authorities likely have a better understanding of what is best for their communities. "I don't want top-down from Washington, D.C., I don't want top-down from the governor's office."