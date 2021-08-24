New CDC chart highlights significantly reduced hospitalization risk for vaccinated

While briefing reporters on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Preveniton Director Rochelle Walensky highlighted data, visualized in a chart, that further show the reduced risk of hospitalization individuals face once they're vaccinated against COVID-19.

Based on the CDC data, which Walensky said is from a nationally represenative sample of hospitals that cover approximately 10 percent of the country's population, COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates between January and July of this year were 17 times higher among unvaccinated adults than vaccinated adults. Perhaps even more strikingly, the graphic reveals that, even with the Delta variant causing more breakthrough infections than expected, the hospitalization rate among people who have received their shots ticked up only slightly throughout the time period.

Hospitalization rates among the unvaccinated and vaccinated, via the @CDCDirector. pic.twitter.com/R3PjgMsjrX — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 24, 2021

Walensky also mentioned a CDC report, which found that between May and July in Los Angeles unvaccinated people were nearly five times more likely to be infected by the coronavirus than their vaccinated peers and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized. Read the full report here.