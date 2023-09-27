Drug could allow you to 'grow new teeth'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Scientists in Japan are developing a drug that would allow people to grow new teeth. Toregem Biopharma, a pharmaceutical start-up based in Kyoto, has reported successful results in laboratory experiments using mice, ferrets and dogs and plans to begin testing the drug on humans next year. The drug stimulates dormant "tooth buds", said The Times , which normally "dwindle and disappear in people who have grown a full set of healthy teeth".

Bear crashes birthday picnic

A family picnic in Mexico was interrupted by a hungry black bear who leapt onto their table and proceeded to "wolf down their tacos", said The Telegraph . Silvia Macias shielded her son Santiago's face after the bear discovered their birthday celebration at Chipinque Park near Monterrey. "The worst thing was that Santiago might get scared," Macías told The Associated Press . "Santiago is very afraid of animals, a cat or a dog, any animal scares him a lot."

BA pilot's 'air lines' scandal

A married British Airways pilot snorted cocaine off a woman's bare breasts before trying to fly a "packed jet" to the UK, said The Sun . Mike Beaton boasted of his behaviour to a stewardess friend, admitting: "I've been a very naughty boy." But the "appalled pal" reported him to managers who cancelled last month's flight, drug-tested and sacked him, the tabloid added. His wife declined to comment, saying: "You must speak to my husband about it."