Trump's former press secretary alleges he called her to 'defend the size of his penis'

Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, reportedly alleges in her new book that Trump once called her to discuss the size of his penis and on another occasion asked her boyfriend about their sex life.

Grisham, who held the job of press secretary for nine months during the Trump administration, is set to release a book titled I'll Take Your Questions Now, and she alleges in it that Trump once "called her while aboard Air Force One to defend the size of his penis" in response to comments about it from Stormy Daniels, The New York Times reports. Grisham reportedly recalls replying, "Uh, yes sir."

The book also alleges that Trump once asked Grisham's boyfriend at the time, who was also a Trump aide, "if she was good in bed," The Washington Post reports. Additionally, the book describes Trump's alleged fixation with a young female aide, who Grisham says he once asked be brought to his cabin on Air Force One so he could "look at her [behind]," the Post writes.

In general, Grisham reportedly writes that "casual dishonesty filtered through the White House as if it were in the air conditioning system," and she says she came to "regret my decision to go to the West Wing" after it became clear that Trump's "temper wasn't just for shock value or the cameras," the Times reports. Grisham famously never held a press briefing, and she reportedly claims she was trying to avoid being asked to say "something that was not true or that would make me sound like a lunatic." Still, she reportedly admits that she "should have spoken up more."

Trump's spokesperson in a statement to the Post blasted Grisham as a "disgruntled former employee" whose book is "full of falsehoods" and is "another pitiful attempt to cash in on the president's strength and sell lies about the Trump family."