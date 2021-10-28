WSJ editorial board argues publishing letter from Trump 'hardly did him a special favor'

Following backlash from both the public and the paper's own reporters, The Wall Street Journal editorial board has responded to the controversy around its decision to publish a falsehood-ridden letter to the editor penned by none other than former President Donald Trump.

Trump's Wednesday missive was actually in response to another Journal editorial — one about Pennsylvania's state Supreme Court that (factually) declared President Biden won the state of Pennsylvania in 2020 by 80,555 votes. "Well, actually, the election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven't figured out," Trump wrote in response to the Journal, among other falsehoods.

On Thursday, however, the Journal's editorial board did not stand down from its decision to publish the letter. "We trust our readers to make up their own minds," the board wrote, explaining "we think it's news when an ex-president who may run in 2024 wrote what he did."

After debunking some of Trump's many unsubstantiated claims, the board argued that it "hardly did him a special favor by letting him respond to our editorial" considering he is "making these claims elsewhere."

"We offer the same courtesy to others we criticize, even when they make allegations we think are false."

"As for the media clerics," the group added, "their attempts to censor Mr. Trump have done nothing to diminish his popularity."

Already, however, some have poked holes in what they're calling a "weak" response.

This is weak https://t.co/ZXedlqYHlV — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) October 28, 2021

If Trump’s lies are “news” why didn’t they let their reporters cover it rather than platform him with an open letter? It wasn’t a “LTE” it was a full piece for the public. Open mic in text form. https://t.co/zpLZgJqQDs — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 28, 2021

But other's commended the pointed rebuttal, "especially given the outlet."