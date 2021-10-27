Wall Street Journal jeered after printing Trump rant about 2020 election

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday published a letter to the editor from former President Donald Trump, which contained a multitude of falsehoods that have been fact checked by the newspaper and other publications.

Trump's letter was in response to a Monday editorial about Pennsylvania's state Supreme Court, which referred to the 2020 presidential election and mail-in ballots. The editorial stated, factually, that President Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,555 ballots, which set Trump off. "Well, actually, the election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven't figured out," Trump wrote.

He went on to make several false claims about the vote in Pennsylvania, including, "120,000 excess voters are not yet accounted for by the Pennsylvania Department of State — far more votes than voters!" This was debunked by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Lai in January, who wrote that state GOP lawmakers came up with this number after looking at incomplete data, calculating that nearly 7 million votes were cast but not quite 6.8 million voters participated in the election. Philadelphia, Allegheny, Butler, and Cambria counties had not uploaded all their voter history data, the Pennsylvania Department of State said in a statement, adding, "We are unclear as to exactly what data and what the legislators actually did to offer this so-called 'analysis.'"

There was swift pushback to Trump's letter being published, with Jonathan Tamari, the Inquirer's national political writer, tweeting, "This is full of absolute lies — from the first bullet point down." The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler asked, "Why would they publish, without analysis, a bunch of stuff that['s] already been fact checked as false?"

Amanda Carpenter, director of Republicans for Voting Rights and a columnist at The Bulwark, called Trump's missive "garbage." By allowing Trump to spew "election lies" as a letter to the editor, the Journal was able to "avoid taking responsibility," Carpenter said, adding, "Trump couldn't post this to Facebook but the editors at the WSJ collectively decided to put it on their platform. Think about that."