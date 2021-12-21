Trump has reportedly planned a news conference on the 1st anniversary of the Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly hold a news conference on Jan. 6, the first anniversary of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol that "the Republican ex-president has been accused of fomenting," writes Reuters.

The conference will take place at Trump's Florida resort. He will reportedly discuss the events of that infamous day, "during which rioters marched to the Capitol after hearing Trump speak at the White House." Over 700 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

