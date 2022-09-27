The most shocking claims from the newest books about Trump's presidency

The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021 by Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, and Susan Glasser, staff writer for The New Yorker, is one of the newest books to feature insider information about the chaotic nature of the Trump administration. In one of the title's stunning revelations, The Divider alleges that Trump once shocked King Abdullah II of Jordan by offering to give him the West Bank, where the Palestinian population historically wished to eliminate the monarchy. Abdullah II was taken aback and reportedly told an American friend, "I thought I was having a heart attack." Skip advert Melania told Trump he was "blowing it" with his COVID response According to Baker and Glasser's reporting, both Trump's wife, Melania Trump, and his ally, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, criticized the former president's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "You're blowing this," they told him, per The Divider. Melania in particular was "rattled" by COVID "and convinced that Trump was screwing up," Baker and Glasser claim. "'This is serious. It's going to be really bad, and you need to take it more seriously than you're taking it,'" Melania supposedly told her husband, per the book. "He had just dismissed her. 'You worry too much,' she remembered him saying. 'Forget it.'" Trump thought he could prosecute Comey and Clinton himself Further, The Divider alleges that Trump had to be told he did not have the power to prosecute his opponents personally. Such a reminder came after he suggested he would prosecute longtime rivals Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey. "At one point in the spring of 2018, Trump instructed [former White House Counsel] Don McGahn to direct [former Attorney General Jeff Sessions] to prosecute Clinton and Comey and, if the attorney general refused, said he would do it himself as president," Baker and Glasser wrote, per a book excerpt published by Insider. "McGahn had to explain that the president had no such power." As a follow-up, McGahn penned a memo to Trump explaining it would be illegal to use his position as president to prosecute his political nemeses, per The Divider and Insider. "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" by Maggie Haberman (Oct. 4, 2022) Trump said he was not leaving the White House after losing his re-election bid Skip advert Previews of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America have also been causing quite the stir. One of the book's rather shocking claims is that Trump told his aides he had no intention of vacating the White House following his loss in 2020. According to Haberman, Trump initially conceded defeat, and comforted his team by telling them, "We did our best." However, as time passed, he began to suggest that he would not step aside to allow President Biden to move in because he felt the election was rigged. Haberman writes that the former president was overheard asking Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, "Why should I leave if they stole it from me?"

Trump clogged White House toilets trying to flush documents Haberman's book also alleges that Trump frequently clogged White House toilets with documents he was trying to get rid of. While he was in office, White House residence staff sometimes found wads of printed paper clogging the toilets, leading them to believe Trump had tried to flush the paper down. Axios also shared photos of alleged flushing incidents, which were provided by Haberman, on Twitter: 🚽FIRST on @axios: Trump's telltale toilet … ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ obtained these photos ahead of the Oct. 4 publication of her book "Confidence Man" Source tells her pic on the left shows a White House commode Pic on the right is from a Trump overseas trip https://t.co/6opWty4kjd — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) August 8, 2022 "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump" by Rachael Bade and Karoun Demirjian (Oct. 18, 2022) Mitch McConnell called Trump "crazy" after Jan. 6 Rachael Bade and Karoun Demirjian's forthcoming Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump details the two failed impeachment hearings against the former president. An excerpt of the book published by The Washington Post offers a behind-the-scenes look at how Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) reportedly reacted in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot. That night, as he watched his aides move the furniture they'd used to bar his office doors from rioters, McConnell was reportedly "overcome with emotion at the trauma" they had experienced, Bade and Demirjian write. "We've all known that Trump is crazy," he then told them, per Unchecked. "I'm done with him. I will never speak to him again." McConnell seriously considered voting to impeach Trump In the same excerpt published by the Post, Bade and Demirijian also outlined how McConnell flip-flopped between voting in favor of impeachment and ultimately voting to acquit the former president post-Jan. 6. Though McConnell was serious about being done with Trump, "his party, it seemed, was not." And "to his chagrin," say Bade and Demirijian, "a large chunk of his members were once again coalescing around the former president." Meanwhile, McConnell knew that his members were looking to him to advise whether they should publicly denounce the impeachment as unconstitutional. Fearing the potential backlash, McConnell succumbed to pressure and ultimately voted against impeachment. Despite having considered it, as well as his frequent pro-impeachment consults with anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), he eventually said Republicans should "just ignore" Trump. He also feared turning the former president into a martyr, telling Cheney, "We don't disagree on the substance; we just disagree on the tactics."