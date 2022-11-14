35 things Trump has said about Biden

Here are 35 things Donald Trump has said about President Biden:
On Biden's political track record
1. "You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they would not have done the damage that Joe Biden has done in one year." [April 21, 2022]
2. "Joe Biden has turned calm into chaos, competence into incompetence, stability into anarchy and security into catastrophe." [Feb. 28, 2022]
3. "With every decision, Joe Biden twisted a knife into the hands and hearts of the American worker." [Sept. 21, 2021]
4. "For 47 years, Joe Biden viciously attacked Black Americans. He called young black men 'super predators.' To every black American: I am asking for your vote. This is your one and only chance to show Sleepy Joe what you think of his decision to attack you, jail you, and betray you!" [Nov. 2, 2020]
5. "He's following the radical left agenda: take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He's against God, he's against guns." [Aug. 10, 2020]
6. "Sleepy Joe Biden is just a Trojan Horse for the Radical Left Agenda. He will do whatever they want!" [Jul. 29, 2020]
7. "Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. Now he pretends to have the answers. He doesn't even know the questions. Weakness will never beat anarchists, looters or thugs, and Joe has been politically weak all of his life." [Jun. 2, 2020]
On Biden's golf game compared to his
8. "Do you think Biden could do that? I don't think so" [Oct. 27, 2022]
On Biden's seat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
9. "If I were president, they wouldn't have sat me back there — and our Country would be much different than it is right now!" [Sept. 20, 2022]
On Biden's mental health
10. "If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia!" [Sept. 2, 2022]
11. "Joe Biden's second bout of COVID, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors. He instead has dementia but is happily recovering well. Joe is thinking of moving, part-time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes, where almost 100% of the residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote — even if those votes were cast illegally." [Jul. 31, 2022]
12. "He's shaking hands with the air. He's walking around somewhat bewildered — I'd say it's no good — and taking orders from the Easter Bunny." [Apr. 23, 2022]
13. "There's nothing smart about you." [Sept. 29, 2020]
14. "That's what you call a really dishonest, dumb politician…He's a dumb guy. Always known as a dumb guy." [Sept. 26, 2020]
15. "Let Biden sit through an interview like this, he'll be on the ground crying for mommy. He'll say, 'Mommy, mommy, please take me home'. He can't do an interview. He's incompetent." [Jul. 19, 2020]
16. "I mean, the man can't speak. And he's going to be your president because some people don't love me, maybe." [Jun. 26, 2020]
17. "When a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means he's in trouble. I have to tell you, he's a different guy. He looks different than he used to, he acts different than he used to, he is even slower than he used to be" [Jun. 11, 2019]
18. "Joe Biden got tongue-tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!" [Mar. 18, 2019]
19. "Our not very bright Vice President, Joe Biden, just stated that I wanted to 'carpet bomb' the enemy. Sorry Joe, that was Ted Cruz!" [Jul. 27, 2016]
On allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden
20. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they've got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair." [Oct. 30, 2022]
21. "IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but 'Justice' took too long." [Dec. 12, 2020]
22. "So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment - and I did nothing wrong. Joe's Failing Campaign gave him no other choice!" [Oct. 9, 2019]
On Biden's response to COVID
23. "Biden did a very POOR job of handling H1N1 Swine Flu, yet all he talks about is COVID, COVID, COVID, like he would actually know what he is doing. He doesn't. Plus, he would be TERRIBLE with the Economy!" [Nov. 1, 2020]
24. "When needed, I wear masks. I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them, and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen." [Sept. 29, 2020]
25. "Joe Hiden' gets off his airplane, grabs and shakes a rather stunned man's hand (like in the old days), then touches his (Joe's) face and mask with the same hand." [Sep. 3, 2020]
On Biden as an opponent in the 2020 presidential election
26. "I have the distinct pleasure of running against the worst presidential candidate in the history of presidential politics." [Sept. 11, 2020]
27. "Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!" [Aug. 7, 2019]
28. "Joe Biden is not playing with a full deck. This is not somebody you can have as your president, but if he got the nomination, I'd be thrilled." [Aug. 9, 2019]
29. "Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable." [Jul. 6, 2019]
30. "Oh, I'd rather run against — I think Biden — than anybody. I think he's the weakest mentally, and I like running against people that are weak mentally." [Jun. 11, 2019]
31. "I dream about Biden. That's a dream. Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than one percent, and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap…."[Jul. 19, 2018]
In defense of Biden
32. "I would rather have him succeed incredibly, even if it meant a much tougher [election] and maybe even a loss." [Sep. 23, 2022]
33. "Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a rabid dog. He is actually somewhat better than that…." [Nov. 17, 2019]
34. "I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a 'low IQ idiot,' and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer 'low IQ individual.' Who could possibly be upset with that?" [May 28, 2019]
On whether Biden could beat him in a fight
35. "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people, Joe!" [Mar. 22, 2018]