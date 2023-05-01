Trump asks for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll suit, citing bias from judge

An attorney representing Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in an ongoing rape case against the former president, citing what he has deemed "pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings" from Judge Lewis Kaplan.

The attorney, Joe Tacopina, says Kaplan is acting in a biased manner toward his client, who is currently defending himself against assault claims brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll says the former president assaulted her in a dressing room in the 1990s, then defamed her when he denied it happened and suggested she made up the story for publicity. Trump has continually maintained his innocence.

"Here, despite the fact trial testimony has been underway for only two days, the proceedings are already replete with numerous examples of defendant's unfair treatment by the court, most of which has been witnessed by the jury," reads Tacopina's letter.

Though "frequently requested," mistrials are "rarely granted," notes The Associated Press. In asking for one, "Tacopina was more likely hoping the judge would grant a version of his alternative requests," which include allowing Tacopina more room to question Carroll and to "correct the record for any rulings that mischaracterized the evidence," AP summarizes.