Haiti on 'red alert' for possibile fatalities after 7.2 magnitude quake

After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Tsunami Warning System said the threat of hazardous waves has passed, but the U.S. Geological Survey has cautioned that casualties may be high. The quake could reportedly be felt throughout the Caribbean region.

It's not entirely clear what the situation on the ground in Haiti is right now, but the U.S.G.S has put out a "red alert for shaking-related" fatalities, warning damage to structures likely "widespread."

Haiti is still recovering from a major earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 200,000, and the country is in the midst of political turmoil after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated last month. Read more at Deutsche Welle and Reuters.