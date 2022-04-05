White House extension of student loan repayment pause gets lukewarm reaction

The Biden administration will extend the current pause on student loan repayments through the end of August, CNN reports Tuesday per an administration official familiar with the matter. The current repayment extension was scheduled to lapse on May 1.

While President Biden has been facing pressure from both politicians and outside groups to extend the pause once again — given ongoing inflation and supply chain issues — the reaction to Tuesday's date shift wasn't wholly positive, with critics chiming in from left and right alike.

"I think some folks read these extensions as savvy politics," responded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), "but I don't think those folks understand the panic and disorder it causes people to get so close to these deadlines just to extend the uncertainty. ... We should cancel them."

I’ve had so many people asking me “My payments are $X hundred / thousand a month. What do you think is going to happen in May? I need to make sure I delay X medical procedure or prescription / sell my car / make X huge change to prepare.” The limbo & uncertainty is also a strain — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2022

"With each and every repayment extension," Biden makes "a stronger case" for canceling student debt, added the NAACP, per HuffPost's Phil Lewis.

NAACP statement on the Student Loan Debt Repayment Extension pic.twitter.com/mvmVAgRnUB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2022

"If we can continue to indefinitely delay student loan payment and interest, we can just as easily cancel it," Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.) continued. "We cannot continue kicking the can down the road, leaving student borrowers with the uncertainty of when this will end."

We paused student debt now more than two years ago. If we can continue to indefinitely delay student loan payment and interest, we can just as easily cancel it. We cannot continue kicking the can down the road, leaving student borrowers with the uncertainty of when this will end. pic.twitter.com/CEd3mJUxDw — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) April 5, 2022

Today would be a great day to cancel student debt. https://t.co/hNHbKs8WuE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 5, 2022

Rep. @RoKhanna (D-Calif.): "Extending the moratorium is not enough. We need to forgive student debt. There is no constitutional difference between forgiving interest and forgiving the student loan itself." — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) April 5, 2022

.@StrikeDebt and many Dems have called for student debt cancellation for over two years now. Student loans have been paused since 2020 and our economy hasn't collapsed. The cost of living goes up while wages stagnate. Don't just delay payments @POTUS, cancel student debt. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 5, 2022

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), however, issued a much more scalding take altogether.

President Biden's perpetual student loan payment moratorium is an insult to every American who responsibly paid debts. There's no free lunch: this reckless move puts taxpayers on the hook for billions. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 5, 2022

The White House is expected to officially announce the extension on Wednesday, CNN reports. At this point, "borrower balances have effectively been frozen for more than two years."