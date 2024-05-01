Dark online groups idolize the Columbine school shooters

Twenty-five years after the shooting, Columbine 'fan clubs' remain prevalent online

Photo collage of a row of high school lockers. One is open, revealing a psychedelic swirling pattern that draws the eye in.
There have been numerous instances of Columbine 'fans' perpetrating subsequent mass shootings
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

April 20 marked the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, where a pair of gunmen killed 12 students and a teacher before taking their own lives. The attack remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, and while Columbine led to a reckoning over gun culture in America, it also birthed a darker element, one that exists to this day: online fan clubs that idolize the Columbine shooters. 

In the months after the shooting, online message boards began creeping up lauding the actions of the perpetrators, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold. There were a variety of reasons for this. Some idolized the pair as lone wolfs, while others on the far-right lauded their supposed adoration for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis (though many of these alleged motives have since been debunked).

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

