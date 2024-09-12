The Week Independent Schools Guide, Autumn/Winter 2024

The girls&#039; rugby team at St Edward&#039;s School, Oxford
The girls' rugby team at St Edward's School, Oxford
(Image credit: Christopher Cornwell)
By
published

With the new academic year underway, we are delighted to present the latest issue of The Week Independent Schools Guide.

Inspired by our summer of sport we have a special report on the issue of girls and sport. Earlier in March, the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee published a report, Health barriers for girls and women in sport. It makes for sober reading; yes, women’s sport is on the up but there are many challenges in what is still a “male-shaped space”, from education around female health and sportwear designed by men, for men, to disparities in the status given to sportswomen. Encouragingly, many of our top schools are leading the charge for change and introducing innovative ways to support girls. “It’s about looking at everything from the female perspective,” says Anna Scott, the director of sport and head of female health at Highgate School. “Making sure girls feel seen and heard in terms of any barriers they may feel when it comes to sport.”

Amanda Constance
