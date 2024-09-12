The Week Independent Schools Guide, Autumn/Winter 2024

With the new academic year underway, we are delighted to present the latest issue of The Week Independent Schools Guide.

Inspired by our summer of sport we have a special report on the issue of girls and sport. Earlier in March, the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee published a report, Health barriers for girls and women in sport. It makes for sober reading; yes, women’s sport is on the up but there are many challenges in what is still a “male-shaped space”, from education around female health and sportwear designed by men, for men, to disparities in the status given to sportswomen. Encouragingly, many of our top schools are leading the charge for change and introducing innovative ways to support girls. “It’s about looking at everything from the female perspective,” says Anna Scott, the director of sport and head of female health at Highgate School. “Making sure girls feel seen and heard in terms of any barriers they may feel when it comes to sport.”

In a historic year of political upheaval, Anna Paul, the new Head of South Hampstead High School, GDST, in London takes on the issue of leadership, arguing that it’s more important than ever to encourage young people to become a positive force for future change. She says understanding ourselves is an important start when it comes to being a leader: “Knowing our strengths and weaknesses is central to our ability to lead authentically. No-one ever explained this human side of leadership to me when I was at school.”

A big change in recent years is the rise in virtual schooling. Dorothy Lepkowska has investigated why some families are opting out of traditional education and meets some of the providers in this space. As Hugh Viney, CEO of Minerva’s Virtual Academy, points out, for some people now “homeschooling is a lifestyle choice”. Food for thought, and with numbers in such schools growing exponentially, this isn’t a trend that is going to go away anytime soon.

I interviewed Sarah Jones, hockey star, who I hope has triumphed with the Team GB hockey squad at the Paris Olympics by the time you read this. Sarah has a fantastic story to tell of a road differently travelled. Unlike many of her English hockey teammates who were groomed for stardom via elite pathways from a young age, Sarah grew up football mad in Wales, discovered hockey at Howell’s School and only took the sport seriously following a Damascene conversion one cold winter’s night at Loughborough University. She is a fantastic example of the power of persistence and belief in yourself. A good lesson for all aspiring sporting girls out there.

Amanda Constance is the editor of The Week’s Independent Schools Guide. Read the full publication below or click here.