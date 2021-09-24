Elon Musk and Grimes are 'semi-separated'

Elon Musk and Grimes are now "semi-separated," the Tesla boss has confirmed.

On Friday, Page Six reported that Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years together. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO told the outlet, "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms."

Musk and the "Oblivion" singer have been together since 2018, and they have a one-year-old child together, X Æ A-Xii Musk. The SpaceX billionaire also has five children from his previous marriage to Justine Wilson.

Speaking to Page Six, Musk said this "semi" separation was mostly because "my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A." Grimes is working as a judge on Fox's singing competition show Alter Ego.

"She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," Musk added to Page Six.

Musk and Grimes were most recently seen together at the Met Gala, Page Six notes. She spoke with Vogue ahead of the event about her "distaste for the word mother," revealing X Æ A-Xii Musk calls her by her first name, Claire. Like Musk, Grimes also declared she's "hoping to die on Mars."