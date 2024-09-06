How 'corn sweat' has made summer in the Midwest worse

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Odds are good that at some point in the past few months, depending on where you live, you have stepped outside and immediately regretted leaving the comfort of air conditioning for the heat and humidity of summer. Odds are also good that at some point in the not-too-distant past, you have ingested corn in some form or another — on the cob, popped, as an oil — perhaps even while sweating on account of the aforementioned heat and humidity. 

As it so happens, these two summertime likelihoods are inextricably connected, particularly in the Midwest. There, millions of acres of farmland is dedicated to the nation's sizable corn industry. For as much as people expect summertime to feature uncomfortably muggy days, the soaring temperatures and sticky dew-point levels across states like Iowa, Minnesota and Kansas are the direct result of a little known agricultural and environmental phenomenon known as "corn sweat." Yes, corn does indeed sweat, and when it does, millions of people feel its effect. 

Under The Radar Farming Corn Global Warming Agriculture
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

